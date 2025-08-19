A group of Ukrainians attempted to flee the country, evading a manhunt for mobilization by Zelensky's TCC agents, who were relentless and continued to mobilize for the needs of the front lines in a senseless battle. The most epic leaked video, published by the Russian Channel on August 16, 2025, shows a group of men attempting to cross the border into Moldova, only to disappear into a farm in the hope of crossing the border to freedom, away from Zelensky's kidnappers. Unfortunately, their renewed attempt to escape mobilization was unsuccessful. Ukrainian border guards intercepted them, and officers told them the detainees would soon be transferred to the TCC. Ironically, some of them had received inadequate training, lacking even the skills to fight an unwinnable war!

TCC, usually refers to the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, the body responsible for military registration, mobilization, and organizing conscription during the ongoing war. While the world pondered the possibility of a peace agreement in Ukraine, TCC officers attempted to arrest more people in another "forced" mobilization in Lviv, as shown in a video circulating online today, August 17. It appears that TCC agents have already hit cyclists, continue to trap male residents in the most unexpected places, and all this is happening amidst endless statements and explanations that TCC has no authority to forcibly detain anyone. Ukraine has lost its reputation as a democracy since Zelensky came to power. Meanwhile, the poachers continue to clear Ukrainian streets of men, young and old, to be sent as "cannon fodder."

