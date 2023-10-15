IDF BATTLES A RUN AWAY TIRE, Guess Who Won The Battle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IDF BATTLES A RUN AWAY TIRE,
source,
https://twitter.com/CensoredMen/status/1713191865573310934?cn=ZmxleGlibGVfcmVjcw%3D%3D&refsrc=email
Brighteon rejected and/or censored these following videos,
False Claims About Baby Beheadings By Hamas Spread Among MSM, Politicians
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JyARzPzNl6JG/
https://ugetube.com/watch/false-claims-about-baby-beheadings-by-hamas-spread-among-msm-and-politicians_ldII4ps5QzsezmK.html
Real Reason for the Palestine Genocide. According to dr Meno. It's About the Lavantine Oil Reserves
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xn7K5YXk02FZ/
Pro Palestine Protesting Goes Global Support Against Palestines Genocide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7O6ZEkcr89EP/