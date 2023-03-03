Ukraine Update March 3, 2023

⚡️SITREP

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by the Army Aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in neutralization of the enemy units near Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Masyutovka and Olshana (Kharkov region).

💥 Over to 50 Ukrainian servicemen and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated. In addition, 1 munition depot of the AFU 14th Mechanized Brigade has been destroyed near Krasnoye Pervoye (Kharkov region).

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the active operations of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, as well as the attacks, launched by aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, have resulted in neutralization of the AFU manpower and hardware near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Nevskoye and Chervonopopovka and Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 Up to 160 Ukrainian servicemen, 7 armored fighting vehicles and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system have been destroyed.

◽️In Donetsk direction, the active actions of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, as well as, air attacks and artillery have resulted in the neutralization of about 270 Ukrainian servicemen, 6 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 9 motor vehicles, Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and Msta-B and D-30 howitzers.

💥 1 AFU ordnance depot of the 110th Mechanized Brigade and the AFU signal node have been destroyed near Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical Aviation and the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have launched a complex fire attack against the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), and Malaya Tokmachka and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region).

💥 The enemy losses were up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, as well as, Msta-B and D-30 howitzers.

◽️In Kherson direction, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery, have resulted in neutralization of up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, 30 motor vehicles, Msta-B howitzer, and a munition depot of the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade near Tokarevka (Kherson region).

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 83 artillery crews at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 195 areas.

💥 1 Ukrainian Buk-M1 air defense missile system has been destroyed near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic). In addition, 1 radar of S-300 surface-to-air missile system has been destroyed near Nikopol (Dnepropetrovsk region).

- Russian Defense Ministry