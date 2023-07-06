Cori Bush, go ask Joe for reparations: Shawn Farash and David Harris Jr. | Carl Higbie FRONTLINE

7 views • 07/06/2023

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

On Wednesday's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Shawn Farash and David Harris Jr. slam Rep. Cori Bush for calling for reparations on July 4th.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.