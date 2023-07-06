Cori Bush, go ask Joe for reparations: Shawn Farash and David Harris Jr. | Carl Higbie FRONTLINE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Wednesday's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Shawn Farash and David Harris Jr. slam Rep. Cori Bush for calling for reparations on July 4th.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html