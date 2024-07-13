The only pandemic viruses are 1) from Fauci's GOF research and 2) with profitable vaccines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why do we only have pandemic viral infections from the same viruses that Fauci's NIH converted into transmissible pathogens with Gain-of-Function research? Source: SARS-like WIV1-CoV poised for human emergence. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) 2016 Mar 15;113(11):3048-53.https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1517719113 Full-text Published on Pubmed Central: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4801244/