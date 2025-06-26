EXPLORING JOHNSONVILLE STATE HISTORIC PARK

Yo Explorer's. Welcome to Van Life Adventures with Eric Kasey. Please subscribe to my channel so you never miss a day of my journey and while you’re at it, check out my photography website - https://www.erickaseyphotography.com.





MY OFFICIAL LIFE PURCHASE GOALS

1) Parajet Maverick Paramotor: $9,500

— ALREADY SPENT ON VAN & UPGRADES: $22,000

FULL TOTAL: $31,500





EXTRA DETAILS

Main YouTube Channel Views: 43,000

Main YouTube Channel Subscribers: 765

Main YouTube Channel Videos: 568

Binge Watch it All Playlist: 555

Facebook Life Events: 330

iPhone Pictures: 2,938

iPhone Songs: 1,370

iPhone Videos: 22

iPhone Apps: 16

Google Maps Places: 8,154

Google Calendar Events: 27,100

Data Backups: 46





Also, remember to Like, Comment and Subscribe





I WOULD GREATLY APPRECIATE IT IF YOU SUPPORT ME BELOW

Patreon - https://bit.ly/2Rrwh4Y

CashApp - https://bit.ly/44DPunB

Landscape Prints - https://bit.ly/388Kid3

Rolling Revival Apparel - https://bit.ly/33JEd7U

Travel Gear List on Amazon - https://amzn.to/3GfKDhu





THE VAN AND ME

My Journey to Van Life began on September 4th, 2017 by Me QUITTING pharma cold turkey and permanently

My Van Life Adventure began on December 4th, 2021

Vehicle: 2006 Chevy Express 2500 Gas Cargo Van

Engine: 4.8L V8 @ 285 hp

Fuel Mileage: 15 City/20 Highway

Mileage: 105,247

Dimensions: 10-feet long by 6-foot wide by 4-foot 6-inches tall

Purchase Amount: $7,495

Purchase Date: October 22nd, 2021

Purchase Location: Zoom Auto Group in Parsippany, NJ

How I Make Money: Social Security

Camera Gear: iPhone 14 Pro, Sony RX 100 Mk3, a GoPro Hero Session and the DJI Mavic Mini Drone

Laptop: 2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch

Video Editing Software: Adobe Premier CC





BACKGROUND MUSIC

Windshield - “Storm is Over”

Paul McCartney - “Let ‘Em In”

Windshield - “Free World”

Fun. - “Some Nights”

Imagine Dragons - “Whatever It Takes”