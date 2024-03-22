BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Forgotten Garabandal prophecies: Heaven is preparing a ‘Divine Reset’ from God
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 03/22/2024

John-Henry Westen


March 21, 2024


Catholic author Ted Flynn is sounding the alarm about the ‘Divine Reset’ that Heaven is preparing for the world as foretold in the prophecies of Garabandal. Flynn’s new book, Garabandal—the Warning and the Great Miracle: The Divine Reset that Will Correct the Conscience of the World, describes in detail how Heaven's 'Divine Reset' will completely upend society as we know it. The prophecies of Garabandal assure us that God’s mercy is infinite — no matter our sin — and provide us a path to redemption if we choose it. Ted Flynn's research into the prophecies of Garabandal is comprehensive, and the message themselves will impact us all.


HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com


SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4kn32r-forgotten-garabandal-prophecies-heaven-is-preparing-a-divine-reset-from-god.html

Keywords
godheavencatholicmercythe warninggarabandalpropheciesforgottenpreparingjohn-henry westengreat miracleted flynndivine reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy