⛔️No Humans Required
Restaurant in California ran by robotics & AI - no human labour required.
Remember we are accelerating through the 4th Industrial Revolution - many human jobs will be replaced by both AI & robots.
The WEF stated what “what to do with the billions of ‘useless eaters’ are best bet is to drug them & keep them occupied with video games. They weren’t kidding - either that or just depopulate the planet…….