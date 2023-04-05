QHHT session: Life Patterns & The Afterlife

This QHHT session took place in January of 2017, and it is interesting to look back on some of the information.

The main takeaway is gratitude.

The Afterlife transition is a bit controversial in that many of us see it differently so let me know your thoughts.

Big thank you to my beautiful client for this session.

To book a session please visit https://www.soulhealingessentials.com/services (Quantum Regression)

Links:

https://www.soulhealingessentials.com

https://anchor.fm/shetalks

https://www.instagram.com/soulhealingessentials

https://www.facebook.com/soulhealingessentials

https://www.patreon.com/soulhealingessentials

https://www.rumble.com/soulhealingessentials

https://odysee.com/@SoulHealingEssentials

