Healing from Trauma, Tragedy, PTSD and How it Affects the Brain - Dr. Tim Murphy
Counter Culture Mom
414 followers
21 views • 2 weeks ago

Trauma. It affects most of us, and yet, so few people have the tools to deal with trauma, tragedy, and the lasting effects of this kind of lifelong pain. Dr. Tim Murphy is a psychologist, a former member of Congress, and a U.S. Navy veteran. He is the author of The Christ Cure: 10 Biblical Ways to Heal From Trauma, Tragedy, and PTSD. He discusses the Apostle Paul and the very real traumas he experienced during his ministry on Earth. Tim also defines trauma, what causes it, and how it affects the brain. What does Jesus say about trauma and anxiety? “The best meditation is prayer,” Tim says. He also gives helpful advice on how to lean into true mental and emotional healing by embracing the teachings of Jesus. Jesus wants us to be fully restored and renewed and the teachings of Paul are invaluable for that healing to take place.



TAKEAWAYS


Exercising is a great antidote to anxiety and stress and people who have PTSD or severe trauma don’t often trust their own emotions


Sometimes, “your reaction to your reaction” can cause stress and trauma


Trauma affects us physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually and healing requires that we focus on the same four areas


Trauma is something that is a true threat to your life, and it can look a little different for everyone



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/44TLlhx

The Christ Cure book: https://bit.ly/44S63OU


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. TIM MURPHY

Website: https://drtimmurphy.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-tim-murphy/

Podcast: https://drtimmurphy.com/podcast


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #timmurphy #ptsd #anxiety #therapy #mentalhealth #healing #trauma #meditation #tantrums #meltdowns #behavior #grieving #murder #anxiety #loss #accident #grief #jesus #childhoodtrauma #childtrauma #unresolved #traumainformed


