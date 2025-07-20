BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Putin-Trump meeting is Necessary to formalize some major agreements regarding Ukraine - but that time hasn't come yet - Kremlin spox Peskov
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
44 views • 2 months ago

Putin-Trump meeting is NECESSARY to formalize some major agreements regarding Ukraine — Putin's Kremlin spox Peskov

'But that time hasn’t come yet'

'Russia is ready to move quickly. For us, the main thing is to achieve our goals. Our goals are clear, obvious, and unchanging'

More from interview:

Putin & Trump: Major deal in the works?

✍️Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov hinted that a potential meeting between the Russian and US presidents could seal big agreements — but only after intensive groundwork.

“It’s possible that such a meeting will be necessary to formalize some major agreements that will be reached over time after enormous work has been done,” Peskov told Rossiya-1 journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
