Character Refusal to quit//Pastor Samuel Martinez

This is part 2 of our mult-part series into Christian Character and our daily walk with Jesus Christ. As we journey through this life we are faced with many challenges. Every challenge, circumstance and difficulty can become obstacles that potentially block us from our purpose and calling. Listen to this message as it is one of how we stand, move forward and overcome in difficult times. To know more of our ministry visit us at scmministries.org.
