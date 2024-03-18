Chaos In Haiti

Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau have in effect been running domestic politics in Haiti for the past few years.

The result is chaos and cannibalism.

Pretty soon, a big portion of the Haitian population will be living in Florida.

Haiti’s former prime minister explains.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 18 March 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-5/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1769846246926115030