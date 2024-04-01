After Two Weeks of Fighting, Israeli troops Completed an Operation on the Territory of the Ash-Shifa Hospital Complex in western Gaza - part 3

After two weeks of fighting, Israeli troops completed an operation on the territory of the Ash-Shifa hospital complex in western Gaza. In the evening, IDF units were withdrawn from the area of the medical facility, where crowds of Palestinians had already begun to gather en masse.





Footage of extensive destruction of both the hospital itself and neighboring buildings is being actively circulated on the Internet. Representatives of the Gaza Strip administration reported that bodies had begun to be removed from the vicinity of the medical complex.





Summing up the operation, the Israeli command reported the elimination of more than 200 Hamas militants, as well as the detention of about 1,500 individuals, a third of whom were identified as members of Palestinian forces. In turn, Arab media claim more than 400 casualties.





In the near future, the hospital system will not be able to resume its operations, further worsening the situation with the provision of medical care in the Gaza Strip. Representatives of the enclave's Ministry of Health have already appealed to international organizations for assistance in restarting hospital operations in the enclave.

