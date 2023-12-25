Create New Account
Bethlehem Pastor Rev Munther Isaac criticises Western hypocrisy and Church complicity in Gaza crisis (mirrored)
Published 2 months ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Middle East Eye

https://youtu.be/l75yhhAAPt0?si=dVDVw0JJnUU2H2fa

24 Dec 2023

“If you fail to call this a genocide that is on you, it is a sin and a darkness you willingly embrace.”


In his address at the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem on 23 December, Rev. Dr. Munther Isaac expressed deep outrage over the global silence and inaction towards the Gaza crisis.


Isaac highlighted the tragic loss of life, including over 9,000 children, and the displacement of 1.9 million Palestinians. He strongly criticised the Western world for its hypocrisy and racism and particularly denounced the church's complicity in the crisis, stating: “We are outraged by the complicity of the church.”


