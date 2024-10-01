© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Dec 14, 2017] Debunking # 3 of the "Top Ten Reasons Why We (allegedly) Know the Earth is Round (as in a globe) (48.3K views on YouTube!)
45 views • 7 months ago
I'm going to debunk each of the so-called "Top Ten Reasons Why We Know The Earth is Round." It's actually quite easy. Here's to debunking number 3: The Horizon. Yes, this is a long one. There is much to consider with this one. I have no doubt that this will not sway any hardcore believers in the globe. They'll have a "yeah butt" for every point made. This is more for those who are searching, questioning and looking at the world around them with perhaps a more critical eye than they have before. This video covers issues of "atmospheric lensing" and ships/cities allegedly disappearing from the bottom up. It deals with the lack of curvature and issues if there were curvature. It deals with flying "straight and level" over a ball and the attitude indicator instrument on aircraft and more.
