Melbourne Freedom Rally 28 September 2024 - Victoria Market

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2 of two videos, this one covering the action (and music) going towards and speaking at the Queen Victoria Market for anyone passing to hear. A major feature in most of the speeches was the Misinformation Disinformation Bill presently going through Federal Parliament. If that bill passes, and we pray it will not, online free speech will be cancelled for mass dissemination. Other themes this day all stemmed from corruption in high places which have led to crimes against humanity. The perpetrators must be brought to justice.