Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Great Week for Trump - Leads Biden, SCOTUS to Rule on J6
channel image
Lori Colley
164 Subscribers
9 views
Published 2 months ago

Dec. 15, 2023 - President Trump has four impending or ongoing trials as Democrats use every tool at their disposal to try and eliminate his potential presidency. This week, he got a huge win in DC, where the obstruction trial was set to begin March 4, and great news in the polls.

Keywords
obstructionvoter fraudtrump dc trial

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket