Fauci & Gain of Function Plandemics!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
His Plandemics were all gain of function studies; weaponize, Tony Fauci, pure evil at the highest level. We hear a lot of scholars in this book, including Frank Ruscetti and Luc Montagnier, the contemporaries. They knew what Fauci did. They can see all of it in the government, in the corruption, how they kept you from knowing what they did to honest scientists to silence them!
Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 11/03/2021
Full interview Our Watch With Tim Thompson: https://fb.watch/su7JxjmEPQ/
Uncensored books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books