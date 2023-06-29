How To Survive Imminent Christian Persecution: “Nehemiah Strong” Book Aims To Equip Christ Followers

Stew Peters Show





June 28, 2023





Christian persecution is on the rise but what should followers of Christ do about it?

John Dyslin, author of the new book “Nehemiah Strong”, is here to talk about how Christians survive this current dark age.

John spent years fighting the abortion industry.

He then started learning how to combat human trafficking and satanic ritual abuse.

This led him to write “Nehemiah Strong” which is a book over 400 pages long.

The book is meant to equip Christians who are aware of the coming persecution.

Spiritual warfare is real and it’s pouring into the physical realm.

Child protective services are targeting single moms and concocting ways to traffic their children to molesters.

At some point the global elite are going to attempt gun confiscation because the second amendment is the only thing keeping them in check .

The government will likely use a false flag as an excuse to confiscate American’s guns.

Human trafficking is the most profitable business in the world.

The children at the southern border are being sexually violated for weeks and this completely shatters their mental health.

Once they are mentally and spiritually shattered some children are sacrificed in satanic rituals.

John Dyslin believes this kind of evil goes on in any town that has a Freemason lodge.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2wvur9-how-to-survive-imminent-christian-persecution-nehemiah-strong-book-aims-to-.html