Achieving True Decentralisation | Crypto Podcast #48

Episode 48 of our Twitter Spaces was all about discussing how to Epic Cash can achieve true decentralisation.
Topics:
- UK Treasury Committee: "Crypto is gambling"
- EU new upcoming crypto regulations
- Ledger Recover service - our thoughts.
- Why Change Now is going to be absolutely incredible.
- Guardarian integration to also be a game changer
Space Topics:
- Max is having a sabbatical, NOT leaving Epic Cash.
- He'll still be working on Epic, just in the background!
- Importance of not burning out
- Imagine a well rested Max Freeman!
- The Trillions Write Up
- EPIC cannot have a Vitalik Buterin (Ethereum), a Charles Hoskinson (Cardano), a Gavin Wood (Polkadot)
- In the long term, this is a positive.
- The wide variety of incredible community members Epic has.
- Uncle V & Enrique interviews coming soon with Layah Heilpern & CryptosRus!
Epic Cash White Paper: Epic.tech/whitepaper
IMPORTANT INTERVIEWS:
The Quest For Superior Money Interactive PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gT71n_cGQaggkf7o4wOY8zpTZJT5ZY6O/view
Epic Cash Resources: https://linktr.ee/FreemanResources
How To Buy Epic Cash 👉 buyepiccash.com
The 3 Most IMPORTANT Documents For Any Epic Cash Curious Person To Review!
1. There’s A Financial Storm Coming! https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Theres-a-Storm-Coming.pdf
2. Financial Freedom For The Masses https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Financial-Freedom.pdf
3. ECR Introduction https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/ECR-introduction.pdf
EPIC CASH - Did You Know, You Can Never Lose EPIC CASH? https://ellipsisnews.com/epic-cash-did-you-know-you-can-never-lose-epic-cash/
Epicenter Ecosystem: https://epicenter.epic.tech/
Epic At A Glance: https://explorer3.epic.tech/
What is Mimblewimble by Coinbureau’s Tayler Mckracken https://www.coinbureau.com/education/what-is-mimblewimble/
The Beauty of Mimblewimble https://tb358de.substack.com/p/the-beauty-of-mimblewimble?s=w
Need More Help? Visit: t.me/epicCashHelpDesk
EPIC Telegram: https://t.me/EpicCash
Epic Mining Community: https://t.me/EpicMiners
Freeman University: https://t.me/FreemanU
