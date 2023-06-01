Achieving True Decentralisation | Crypto Podcast #48

Episode 48 of our Twitter Spaces was all about discussing how to Epic Cash can achieve true decentralisation.

Topics:

- UK Treasury Committee: "Crypto is gambling"

- EU new upcoming crypto regulations

- Ledger Recover service - our thoughts.

- Why Change Now is going to be absolutely incredible.

- Guardarian integration to also be a game changer

Space Topics:

- Max is having a sabbatical, NOT leaving Epic Cash.

- He'll still be working on Epic, just in the background!

- Importance of not burning out

- Imagine a well rested Max Freeman!

- The Trillions Write Up

- EPIC cannot have a Vitalik Buterin (Ethereum), a Charles Hoskinson (Cardano), a Gavin Wood (Polkadot)

- In the long term, this is a positive.

- The wide variety of incredible community members Epic has.

- Uncle V & Enrique interviews coming soon with Layah Heilpern & CryptosRus!





