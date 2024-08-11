The Reality of Slavery in America vs Everywhere Else - John Stossel

(Aug 6, 2024) John Stossel: Schools teach children that, when it comes to slavery, America was the worst.





But Wilfred Reilly, author of “Lies My Liberal Teacher Taught Me,” says that’s just not true.





“Slavery around the world, was slavery,” says Reilly in our new video.





He believes it’s better to teach the truth - that almost every society had slavery: the Aztecs, Persians, Egyptians, Greeks, Romans, Vikings, and most of all, the Islamic world.





American slavery was horrible. But it wasn’t unique.





Our culture would be healthier if we learned about that.









Stossel TV: https://www.johnstossel.com/

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gXcufOpvvr4