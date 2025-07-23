BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Lineman Shows ZERO FEAR Working Inside an Explodin
powerprocess
powerprocess
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 1 month ago

Watch as a fearless lineman dives headfirst into danger, working inches away from an electrical explosion — and doesn't even flinch. This intense footage captures the raw bravery, precision, and focus required in high-voltage maintenance. It's not just a job — it’s life on the line, literally. From roaring sparks to split-second decisions, this lineman shows what it really means to stay calm under explosive pressure.

🔥 Warning: Not for the faint of heart.
Experience the true grit of frontline power workers.

#Lineman #HighVoltage #ElectricalExplosion #ZeroFear #ExtremeJobs #PowerGrid #RealHeroes #WorkSafety

Keywords
clean energyrenewable energyengineering
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy