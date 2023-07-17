IF SOMEONE IS RAPING YOUR DAUGHTER YOU CAN'T TOUCH THEM IN CANADA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If somebody breaks into your home and harms a single member of your family you should be allowed to put a bullet right through the guy's head. In Canada, if somebody is raping your wife or daughter, you are not allowed to hit them with a single solitary object. If you do you'll be charged with attempted murder. Some of you ask me why Canada sucks, need I say more?