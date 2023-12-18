Create New Account
The Adverse Effects Of The Spike Protein! - (Science Based)
Worldwide Supplier For Organic Nattokinase: https://sacredpurity.com/nattokinase.html


Nattokinase Spike Protein Detox Protocol! - (Science Based) - https://bit.ly/48fbR3E


Article And Study Links:

8 Ways Spike Protein Harms the Body and How to Remove It - https://bit.ly/48q6zTj

The S1 protein of SARS-CoV-2 crosses the blood–brain barrier in mice - https://bit.ly/48q6zTj

Dr. Ryan Cole's Images Showing How The Spike Protein Decimates The Body's Major Organs And Circulatory System - https://bit.ly/4aj9BKR


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


The Adverse Effects Of The Spike Protein! - (Science Based)


Since the pandemic hit in 2020, there has been a lot of talk about the SARS-COV-2 spike protein, and people who are health conscious that research into it one thing they want to know is the adverse effects of the spike protein.


So I have created this video, "The Adverse Effects Of The Spike Protein! - (Science Based)," to share with you a whole range of scientifically proven adverse effects of it and, in the end, the ultimate spike protein detox to effectively remove it from your body.


If you want to learn about everything mentioned above, watch this video from start to FINISH!


