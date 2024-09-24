Protocols of the Elders of Zion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brother Nathaniel is a Christian man.
He, like Saul, was raised as a Jew.
He, like Saul, saw the light and converted to Jesus Christ.
Hey, like St. Paul, warns of the Jews.
https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1eaKbayjbRvxX
I cannot recommend this video enough.
Don’t get hung up by his wild hair or garb.
The man is extremely intelligent.
A word about the Protocols:
The Jews claim it is a forgery.
My response:
1) Why would anyone believe a Jew? Jews are liars (John 8:44, Rev 3:9, Rev 2:9)
2) Everything in this videos is actually happening — this is not fake news.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
bloodandfaith.com