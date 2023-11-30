Elon Musk Tells Advertisers Trying to Blackmail Him On His Own Platform to “Go F**k Themselves” - short answer version

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk tells advertisers trying to blackmail him on his own platform to “go f**k themselves”
“If somebody's gonna try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go f**k yourself. But go f**k yourself. Is that clear? I hope it is.”
Bob is the CEO at Disney
If you want to watch this slightly longer 3 minute version leading up to this, I posted it here: https://www.brighteon.com/d3a9c07b-e492-4bfd-908c-9ee11e5d25c4