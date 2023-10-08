BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The D.C. Uniparty Cartel is regrouping & plotting in secret. We want Full TRANSPARENCY!
10/08/2023

Steve Bannon War Room | "We want full transparency, we want radical transparency, and we want to see it all."


Steve Bannon warns that the D.C. Uniparty Cartel is just now recovering from the shock of losing Kevin McCarthy as House speaker. Members of that cartel are now regrouping. They are plotting to get rid of the motion to vacate. They do so in secret.


