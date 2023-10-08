The D.C. Uniparty Cartel is regrouping & plotting in secret. We want Full TRANSPARENCY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Bannon War Room | "We want full transparency, we want radical transparency, and we want to see it all."
Steve Bannon warns that the D.C. Uniparty Cartel is just now recovering from the shock of losing Kevin McCarthy as House speaker. Members of that cartel are now regrouping. They are plotting to get rid of the motion to vacate. They do so in secret.
