AG Pam Bondi announces a ‘TRUCKLOAD of evidence’ was uncovered
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
130 views • 6 months ago

AG Pam Bondi announces more Epstein files to be released after ‘TRUCKLOAD of evidence’ was uncovered.

💬 "It's now in the possession of the FBI. Kash is going to get me a detailed report as to why all these documents and evidence have been withheld," US Attorney General Pam Bondi stated.

Also late yesterday, the head of the NY field office was forced to retire under pressure.  James Dennehy, the leader of New York's FBI field office, abruptly retired Monday, sources confirmed to NBC news. Two sources said Dennehy faced a tough choice: resign or get fired. In a letter to staff, Dennehy said he was "forced out" and wasn't given a reason for the decision.

Adding: 

BlackRock to Acquire Two Key Ports in the Panama Canal from Chinese Ownership – Financial Times

The U.S. investment firm BlackRock has reached an agreement to purchase two major ports in the Panama Canal from their current Hong Kong-based owner, according to Financial Times.

The deal follows repeated concerns from U.S. President Donald Trump about alleged Chinese influence over the canal. Trump had even suggested using force to reclaim control over key infrastructure.

As part of the agreement, Hong Kong's CK Hutchison will sell its stake to a consortium that includes BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners, and Terminal Investment. The consortium will acquire a 90% share in CK Hutchison’s subsidiary that operates the two Panamanian ports.

politicseventscurrent
