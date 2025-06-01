Steve Quayle - Dire Global Economy, Dangerous Wars & Demonic AI

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dire Global Economy, Dangerous Wars & Demonic AI
Renowned radio host, filmmaker, book author and archeological dig expert Steve Quayle is adding to his list of warnings for the world. America’s economy may be improving slightly, but the rest of the global economy is dire. Look no further than Japan’s exploding interest rates on its massive unpayable debt.