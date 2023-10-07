BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Makia Freeman: World Government is the End Goal of the Ruling Class
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
103 views • 10/07/2023

Makia Freeman discusses the worldwide conspiracy and his book Break Your Chains which has been seven years in the making. There's one force trying to push us into a worldwide, dictatorial, fascist, one-world government. Eugenics is a key aspect of ruling class ideology, of which Climate Change is the primary vehicle. There won't be anywhere to run from the technological control grid, we have to face it as a collective humanity. Makia explains what he thinks really happened in Lahaina, given he resides in Hawaii. Multipolar countries like China and Russia are very united in their support for the UN and SDGs, they are not a real alternative. He comments on the transhumanist and occult agendas, the UFO phenomenon, and talks solutions.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Expat Money Summit 2023 https://2023.expatmoneysummit.com/?ref=gpem


Websites

Freedom Articles https://thefreedomarticles.com

Tools For Freedom https://toolsforfreedomstore.com

Break Your Chains BOOK https://www.amazon.com/Break-Your-Chains-Conspiracy-Presenting-ebook/dp/B0CBJSXPHP

Odysee https://odysee.com/@makiafreeman:8

Rumble https://rumble.com/user/TheFreedomArticles


About Makia Freeman

Makia Freeman has been researching the worldwide conspiracy full time since 2007. He is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles, author of the book Break your Chains, series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and senior researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. His work has regularly appeared on websites such as DavidIcke.com, ActivistPost.com, GlobalResearch.ca and many more. His work delves into numerous fields as he ties together the seemingly disparate strands of the overarching agenda to enslave humanity – exposing it so that we can fully face it and rise above it.


Keywords
hawaiisatanismglobalismufostechnocracyeugenicstranshumanismworld governmentlahainasdgs
