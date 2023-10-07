Makia Freeman: World Government is the End Goal of the Ruling Class

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Makia Freeman discusses the worldwide conspiracy and his book Break Your Chains which has been seven years in the making. There's one force trying to push us into a worldwide, dictatorial, fascist, one-world government. Eugenics is a key aspect of ruling class ideology, of which Climate Change is the primary vehicle. There won't be anywhere to run from the technological control grid, we have to face it as a collective humanity. Makia explains what he thinks really happened in Lahaina, given he resides in Hawaii. Multipolar countries like China and Russia are very united in their support for the UN and SDGs, they are not a real alternative. He comments on the transhumanist and occult agendas, the UFO phenomenon, and talks solutions.
About Makia Freeman
Makia Freeman has been researching the worldwide conspiracy full time since 2007. He is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles, author of the book Break your Chains, series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and senior researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. His work has regularly appeared on websites such as DavidIcke.com, ActivistPost.com, GlobalResearch.ca and many more. His work delves into numerous fields as he ties together the seemingly disparate strands of the overarching agenda to enslave humanity – exposing it so that we can fully face it and rise above it.
