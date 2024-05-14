FALLING AWAY AND THE MAN OF SIN REVEALED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Th 2:3 Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come A FALLING AWAY first, and THAT MAN OF SIN BE REVEALED, the son of perdition;
2Th 2:4 Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.