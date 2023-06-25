BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Agenda / Collapsing Putin's Government SCOTT RITTER
Laska in the Great White North
Laska in the Great White North
44 followers
206 views • 06/25/2023

June 24th, 2023.

Judging Freedom Paul Napolitano Scott Ritter

Special Saturday Edition

Wagner group, carrying out Western intelligence, Agenda, Collapsing putins government,

BREAKING NEWS

June 25th, 2023.

Scott Ritter, Judging Freedom, Paul Napolitano,

Judge Napolitano

Tweeter @Judgenap 

Wagner Group Revolt Ended

Ritter was correct

Wagner Group leader Prigozhin agrees to stop his attack against Russia.

Belarusian president Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin just now.

Prigozhin has agreed to "stop the movement of armed persons on the territory of Russia and to take further steps to deescalate.”

