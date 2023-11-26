384) Getting an intelligent species like ours to agree to its own extinction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to Jim Crenshaw channel. Nov. 19, 2023.
So what does it take to get an intelligent species like ours to agree to its own extinction? This : https://www.bitchute.com/video/NqNCVBS19KtU/
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua