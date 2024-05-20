Communicating with The Olive Tree People for World Peace MUST WATCH!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Danielea Castell with "The Listening Field" talks to Dan Winter with www.FractalField.com discusing the physics of talking to tree's and Danielea's experience talk with the Olive Tree People for world peace.
See the amazing work of both of these amazing people below and help donate for upcoming events coming up around the world to support the work of The Listening Field and Danielea
Danielea The Listening Field
Stay connected with me on my journey with the Olive Tree People.
THE LF MONTHLY - June 6, 2024 online Consultation with the Olive Trees
Dan Winter Links
