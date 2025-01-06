Americans alarmed by ‘chemical fog’ spreading across the US, sparks bioweapon conspiracy theories

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New year, new conspiracy theories.
Parts of the US have been blanketed by a “mysterious” fog, sparking concern from locals who claim it has a “chemical” smell and exposure can result in flu-like symptoms.
A Florida resident told the Daily Mail that they felt sick after being outside in the fog for just 10 minutes.
“Within about an hour, I kept sneezing over and over for about three hours, and my eyes were really puffy,” the unnamed Floridian claimed. “I got very warm and I felt like I had a fever, and my stomach was cramping.”
The Daily Mail reports that the occurrences have eerie echoes of “Operation Sea-Spray” — a secret biological warfare experiment conducted by the US Navy back in 1950.
