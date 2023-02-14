X22 REPORT Ep. 2996b - [DS] Feeling The Pain, Narrative Shift In Full Force, Big Fail, Freedom Of Information=End

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2996b - Feb 13, 2023
[DS] Feeling The Pain, Narrative Shift In Full Force, Big Fail, Freedom Of Information=End
The [DS] is feeling the pain, we are witnessing a full force narrative shift, this has already failed, they are getting caught up in their narrative. The freedom of information is now flowing out and the [DS] cannot stop it, this is why they are pushing back hard now, they are feeling the pain.
