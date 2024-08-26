8/25/2024

2 Peter 2:13-17 Make Sure You Are Not A False Teacher

Intro: 2 Peter 2:1 But there were false prophets also among the people, even as there shall be false teachers among you, who privily shall bring in damnable heresies, even denying the Lord that bought them, and bring upon themselves swift destruction. In the OT there were False Prophets….. so in the church age there will be false teachers. They will preach unholy heresies and even deny and blaspheme the Lord Jesus Christ! They are heaping upon themselves destruction. So you better make sure you are not a false teacher! That is teaching against Christ and the only way of salvation found by faith and trust in Jesus Christ in His FINISHED work on the cross for me and you!