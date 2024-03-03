BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Black Spot of the Cerberus
ALLATRA TV
ALLATRA TV
6 followers
Follow
22 views • 03/03/2024

Today, a lot depends literally on everyone, and first and foremost, knowing and informing people about the natural processes that are taking place. It is not worth knocking on the closed door of an empty room. It is better to knock where people are ready to hear you. Atmospheric anomalies of modern times. Northern lights with a red glow. Light pillars with a red glow. The mystery of the ocean (example of the Bermuda Triangle). Turbulence zones. These and many other things are discussed in the video "Black Spot of the Cerberus" with the participation of Igor Mikhailovich Danilov on allatra.tv.Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org

Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra

#magneticanomalies #worldleaders #celebrities #weatheranomalies


Keywords
world leadersweather anomaliescelebritiesnorthern lightsmagnetic anomaliesinforming people
