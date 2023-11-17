The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. She Is Lovely, Her Name Is Wisdom

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'

Sister wisdom as the rockers refer is one of the greatest of God's gifts to mankind. It is acquired by faith which means we must act to activate faith. Gain wisdom today!

"Acquiring Discernment

When we view God's insight as a precious treasure, He reveals all we need to know.

Proverbs 2:1-11

Discernment is the ability to make sound judgments by perceiving what is not readily obvious, and it is critical to our life in God. For example, what should you do when you want to follow the Lord but have multiple choices that appear promising and good? How can you know if you’re hearing from God or simply listening to your own desires?......"

Get the full devotional on the Intouch Ministries app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/49DkUNn

Video music credit:

Love Life - Do You Love Me

@ Apple - https://apple.co/47DX0zz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3uf0EBs

Real 80s CCM

@Real80sCCM

https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM

The Rock Almighty

Part of the US Sports Network

http://www.USSportsRadio.net