🚫 Mammograms Are NOT What You Think They Are
337 views • 5 months ago

Ladies, it’s time to wake up to one of the biggest lies in modern medicine. Mammograms aren't saving lives like you've been told—they're creating cancer victims and fueling a billion-dollar industry designed to keep women sick and scared.


Even top experts are calling it out:

📉 For every 2,000 women screened, only 1 life is saved.

⚠️ But 5–50 women are falsely diagnosed with breast cancer.

🔬 Over 1,000 will go through painful, unnecessary treatment.


Mammograms aren’t about prevention—they’re about profit.


This isn’t just my opinion. I’ve owned four medical companies, worked with over 30 doctors, scientists, chemists—you name it. I know how this game works. It’s all rooted in Rockefeller’s petroleum-based medical takeover of the 1920s.


Do your research. Ask questions. Break free from the lies.


💬 Visit www.michaelsgibson.com to join The Michael Gibson Alliance—a community committed to truth, health freedom, and reclaiming our lives from this broken system.


#MedicalFreedom #StopMammograms #HealthTruth #WakeUpWomen #MichaelGibsonAlliance #RockefellerMedicine #UncensoredHealth #WomensHealth #MammogramMyth #DetoxFromTheSystem

