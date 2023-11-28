Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: November 25-27, 2023





▪️On Saturday and the following days, the hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas continued. In four days, the militants handed over 50 Israelis and about 20 foreign workers, in response, the Israeli authorities released more than a hundred arrested Palestinians.





▪️During the truce, the Palestinians periodically accused the Israelis of violating the terms of the ceasefire. So, representatives of Hamas said that the Israelis opened fire on civilians trying to return to their homes in the north of the enclave.





▪️At the same time, the IDF really hinder residents from returning to their homes in the north of the enclave by setting up roadblocks there. The Israeli command fears that they may prevent the continuation of the ground operation by becoming a human shield for the militants.





▪️Yemeni Houthis attacked Eilat at least four times with missiles and drones at the night of Saturday to Sunday. According to the Israel Defense Forces, all projectiles were intercepted on approach in the Red Sea.





▪️The truce does not apply to the Western Bank: Israeli security forces conduct raids throughout the region. Detentions regularly turn into massive clashes with local residents. IDF periodically use special equipment, small arms and drones during operations.





▪️On the contrary, the situation has stabilized in the north: the ceasefire regime is in effect here. Despite a couple of statements about violations, neither Hezbollah nor IDF reacted to this and did not escalate the situation





▪️On Sunday, the IDF air force carried out airstrikes on Mezzeh Military Airport airfield and Damascus International Airport. No one was wounded in the incident, but the facility was closed for a while due to damage of the runway.