© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2aryfp73fb
2023.03.07 XI prepares to attack Taiwan. If the U.S. seizes the CCP’s overseas assets, he will confiscate the US $10 trillion investment in Communist China.
习准备跟台湾开打。美国查封中共资产的话，他就会把美国在中共国的十万亿美元投资给没收了。