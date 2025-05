Violence Begins to Occur as Pro-Hamas Protest Tensions Escalate | Will Project Bluebeam and Hologram Technology Attack the Country Soon

Follow BBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline

On GETTR, FrankSocial, Truth Social, Gab : @BFBroadcasting

On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting

On Rumble: BFBroadcasting









Support independent media:

- Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and discover the new Kingdom Fuel, Kingdom Kandy, and Kingdom Cup. Also, choose preventative health plans from the Functional Medical Institute.

- New items are arriving like the MyPillow 2.0 and MyMattress Topper 2.0. Save up to 66% now with the code: Battle. Visit https://mypillow.com/battle and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.

- Prepare your food supply with mRNA Vaccine free and organic Texas freeze-dried beef at https://freedomfirstbeef.com and use the code BATTLE for 15% off.

- Get your medical preparedness kits with key medicines including Amoxicillin, Z-Pack, Ivermectin, and more at https://twc.health/ffn. Use the code BATTLE for 10% off. Which kit fits your plan?

- They stole your privacy through technology. Take it back at https://4freedommobile.com Use the code BATTLE and Let Freedom Ring.

⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com.

- Protect yourself from free radicals in your bloodstream with the new Z-Shield with powerful cleansing ingredients including turmeric. Visit https://zstacklife.com/?ref=BATTLEFRONT and use the code Battlefront for 5% off.









Sources:

https://www.independentsentinel.com/pro-hamas-peaceful-protesters-beat-native-americans-bloody/

https://www.wnd.com/2024/04/anti-israel-protests/

https://www.naturalnews.com/2024-04-30-china-making-massive-satellite-network-targets-earth.html

https://twitter.com/CollinRugg/status/1785457052028117153?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1785457052028117153%7Ctwgr%5E550a31975c5e34bf47119afdc143302a918adc5b%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2024%2F04%2Fshock-video-jewish-girl-ucla-campus-beaten-bloody%2F

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/shock-video-jewish-girl-ucla-campus-beaten-bloody/

https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3260685/south-china-sea-beijing-urged-step-pressure-philippines-over-rival-claims-or-risk-domino-effect

https://www.yahoo.com/news/suddenly-chinese-spies-seem-popping-141827352.html

https://www.dailysignal.com/2024/04/28/6-reasons-chinese-nationals-illegally-crossing-californias-southern-border/