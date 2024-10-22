Not Marked As Satan's Children? This Ensures No One Is Left Behind

How Digital ID / Cashless Society ensures everyone is corrupted flesh likened to the days of Noah. All who seek to save their lives ends up losing both lives and soul. Faith in God/Jesus will increasingly be sifted with fear until no one will remain alive who is not marked unless they are sealed and chosen by the most High Yah to remain alive to see Christ return. All faithful saints will be removed from the earth/ satan's kingdom. His pride will not allow for even one person to remain that can be redeemed by the blood of Christ. Like God protected Elijah, few will be protected and fed so they are not killed but will continue to suffer persecution and tribulation.

Time is up for the devil and humanity.

Link for video https://youtu.be/Z74rJSsSCfI?si=cacdhVa8rN8ZgBJC