2.24.23: PUPPETS exposed, WHO is in CHARGE?, Election “DENIERS” winning, WW3, PRAY! [MIRROR]



[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️

https://rumble.com/v2arvju-2.24.23-puppets-exposed-who-is-in-charge-election-deniers-winning-ww3-pray.html



⚡Never be left in the dark with this life-saving gadget:http://www.lytebug.com

Use Promo Code LB15 for 15% OFF

—————————————

🍃 Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃

http://healthwithawk.com/

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!

————————————a

ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

—————————————

Music

Scottish Bagpipe Rock Anthem

https://elements.envato.com/scottish-bagpipe-rock-anthem-BP6G78N

My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk





*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

President Trump is talking about the occult cabal here : https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/16982





Jesus is coming back with FIRE in his eyes on a white horse and he is going to pour out his wrath on those that went against Him. https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/16984





BREAKING: Joy Behar says East Palestine got what they deserved because they voted for Trump https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/17081





Mandates engineered to remove good Aussie Cops loyal to their people

UN Soldiers/ Police move in. https://twitter.com/AllBiteNoBark88/status/1628893248667389953?s=20





March for Life https://t.me/questioneverythingQ/35988





World Economic Forum plans to use smart devices on air conditioning, TVs, Electric Vehicles so the state can take aggressive action and shut them down when the grid is overloaded. https://t.me/questioneverythingQ/36000





God is NOT gay!?!??😳😳😳😳This is not only NON BIBLICAL it’s DEMONIC!!! WAKE UP CHURCH!! https://t.me/questioneverythingQ/36010





Edward Dowd: "World War III solves a lot of issues (for the perpetrators): solves the sovereign debt crisis and solves the vaccine murder that's gone on https://t.me/c/1716023008/162225





CCP Throws Down on America https://t.me/c/1716023008/162222





Rep. James Comer announced tonight that many are cooperating with the investigation that Congress is conducting into the Biden Crime Family, including Eric Sherwin https://t.me/c/1716023008/162246





DEMOCRACY IN CRISIS: election deniers and election doubters are taking over positions of leadership in the Republican Party across the country 😱 https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/4250





Heartbreaking and horrific story on the Trans Cult destroying a young girl’s life. (6 minutes, 20 seconds) This will make you angry. Now is the time to take your children out of indoctrination camps(public schools). https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/12041





Japan Covid Data Update https://t.me/TexasLindsay/1241





The highly esteemed Dr. Masanori Fukushima, Professor Emeritus, Kyoto University discusses vaccine injuries in Japan and the government coverup. https://twitter.com/texaslindsay_/status/1628825049875587077?s=46&t=w8h0so-HeVIFXbK5Q57xZw





———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/





➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv











