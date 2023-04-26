HUGE! Globalists WARN Of Collapse! - Shadow Government Is Preparing For MASSIVE CRASH!

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the recent warnings of a major recession by "The Conference Board" which is a shadow government organization that's been around for 107 years and has been involved in the creation of the IMF, Bretton Woods Agreement and The Marshall Plan.

The shadowy organization has a prediction model that shows a 99% chance of recession in 2023. This is especially a major revelation because they've only predicted 2 other recessions in their 107 year history. 2008 and 2020. Also, while all of the mainstream economists and organizations like the Federal Reserve and the Treasury are claiming there is no sign of recession, the shadow government agency they all work with, the CED and The Conference Board are saying the opposite.

In this video, Tim Picciott, a certified financial planner goes over the history and the significance of this prediction mode.





