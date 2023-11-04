BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stop Eugenics In Ohio- Vote No on Issue 1! Iran Could Force America into Conflict 11/3/23
29 views • 11/04/2023

Weekly News Report- Lots going on this week! Tonight we will highlight one of the most important issues on the ballot nationwide just days away. Abby Johnson on the Jesse Kelly show lays out just how dangerous the radical pro-abortion, pro-gender transition bill on Ohio's ballot Tuesday really is. It sets the state up for children to have abortions and transitions without their parent's knowledge or consent & the state of Ohio will pay for it to boot. This is eugenics.


Warren Buffet donates $40 million dollars so low-income women can take part in his population control. Glenn Beck's chief researcher outlines how Iran could force America - and the WORLD - into conflict by closing off waterway access for oil transport. Following the warning from ex-Walmart CEO Bill Simon regarding the American consumer nearing a 'breaking point,' Target's CEO, Brian Cornell, has also signaled a cutback in consumer spending, groceries included. People are reaching their breaking point. What can we do about it? All of that & much more in This Week’s Top News Stories!


glenn beckeugenicsiran warmargaret sangerwar with iranissue 1ohio issue one
