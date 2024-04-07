Last Night I was Warned in a Dream 07/04/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Stan shares a concerning dream he had last night, and this warning might even be relevant to you! Pastor Stan believes a Financial Storm is still coming he shares Prophecies from Pastor Dana Coverstone and Chris Reed to tell us more of what the future holds.
00:00 - Intro
02:48 - Car Repossession Dream
07:25 - When?
09:25 - The Dr. will see you Now Dream
15:55 - Rebirth of America
21:30 - Revealing the Antichrist
22:46 - New Financial System
27:08 - Get Prepared
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry: