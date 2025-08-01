LEGAL VICTORY IN WEST VIRGINIA: THE BATTLE OVER BODILY AUTONOMY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del sits down with ICAN’s lead attorney Aaron Siri to break down a pivotal legal win in West Virginia, where an ICAN supported lawsuit has secured a preliminary injunction allowing students to attend school with religious vaccine exemptions. They expose how the AAP, ACLU, and state education board are fighting parental rights—and why this fight is far from over. Aaron delivers a sobering reminder: rights are never won, only defended.
#ReligiousExemption #VaccineMandates #BodilyAutonomy #ParentalRights #HealthFreedom #WestVirginia